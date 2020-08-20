The day you’ve been waiting for… cooler temps -Nikki

SPOKANE, Wash. — Good morning! It is Thursday, August 20. Temperatures today will be the coolest we’ve seen all week.

We started off the work week in the low 100s, made our way down to the upper 90s, low 90s, and now we get to the 80s. If you’ve been begging Mother Nature for a break from the extreme heat, your wish has been granted.

We’ll go back and forth between mid to upper 80s for the next week or so. Temperatures will hover just under 90 in Spokane.

Expect partly cloudy skies today. There is some moisture crossing through Washington heading northeast. That’s bringing some wet weather for western Washington. Though, for eastern Washington, we’re just seeing some drizzle. Conditions will be dry by this afternoon.

Temperatures are starting off much cooler this morning than previous mornings this week. As you head out the door, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Average high temperature in Spokane this time of year is 82 degrees. We’ll be hovering just above that for the next week.