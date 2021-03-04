The Creek at Qualchan Golf Course opens for the season Thursday

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane-area golf courses couldn’t have picked a better week to begin reopening.

The Creek at Qualchan Golf Course reopens Thursday, with COVID-19 guidelines in place.

You can now book your tee time online, or by calling the course at 509-448-9317.

Spokane County announced its plans to reopen area courses, with the first scheduled to open this Friday.

READ: Spokane County golf courses are preparing to reopen

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.