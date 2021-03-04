The Creek at Qualchan Golf Course opens for the season Thursday
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane-area golf courses couldn’t have picked a better week to begin reopening.
The Creek at Qualchan Golf Course reopens Thursday, with COVID-19 guidelines in place.
You can now book your tee time online, or by calling the course at 509-448-9317.
Spokane County announced its plans to reopen area courses, with the first scheduled to open this Friday.
