The Cooper Bowl: Watch an exclusive 1-on-1 interview with Cooper Kupp

by Keith Osso

LOS ANGELES– The Ram’s star wide receiver Cooper Kupp is just days away from walking onto the field at SoFi Stadium.

Before he plays one of the biggest games in sports, he took time to exclusively talk to 4 News Now’s Sports Director Keith Osso.

Keith says he was lucky enough to be the sideline reporter for the Eastern Eagle radio team for five years. That spanned all of Cooper’s years in Cheney and the two got to know each other.

After every touchdown Cooper scored, Keith would tell him it was too easy. Whether it was in triple coverage or blown coverage, he’d always tell him the same thing.

Watch the interview here.

