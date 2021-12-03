The cooling trend continues; it’s going to start feeling and looking like December in the Inland Northwest!

Keep slowly adding layers as our temperatures continue to cool each day through the forecast. After record highs Wednesday, we dropped 10 degrees today. We will drop another 10 degrees Friday. Expect high temperatures right around 40°, which is still a smidge above average. Friday will be another day of mostly cloudy skies and quiet weather.

It won’t stay quiet for long. There’s a chance of light snow Saturday morning across the region. In general, expect less than an inch in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area. For Sunday, our temperatures take another drop. For the first time in a long time, we will top out below average! Highs will climb into the mid 30s. Things get interesting Sunday night as the next storm system moves in bringing a round of snow for the Monday morning commute. There’s more snow on the way later in the week. December is late, but it is on the way!