The cooling trend continues for ONE more day -Kris

A refreshing push of cooler air dropped our temperatures back down to average on Thursday. Highs reached the mid 80s, with a nice breeze. A second cold front will drop our temperatures even lower for Friday. Expect highs in the lower 80s both Friday and Saturday with occasionally breezy conditions and lots of sunshine.

The heat will not stay away long. A ridge of high pressure builds over the Northwest starting Sunday, and as a result, our temperatures will climb back into the mid 90s to near 100 degrees.