The coldest week in more than a decade continues – Mark

According to the National Weather Service, this is the coldest week in more than a decade!

Here’s a look at the rest of your Tuesday:

Your 4 Things to Know include:

We will have single digit temperatures tonight

Arctic air will continue all week

Snow returns Wednesday into Thursday

Temperatures will be warming Monday

The average high temperature for this time of year is 33 degrees. Today’s highs are in the upper teens. Stay warm!

Low temperatures tonight will be in the single digits around the Inland Northwest.

This frigid arctic air will stay in the Pacific Northwest through the weekend.

Light snow is expected Thursday morning.