The coldest weather of the winter arrives tonight -Kris

Whatever you’ve been doing this week to stay warm, take it up a couple of notches for tomorrow! The most bone-chilling surge of this Arctic air intrusion will blow into the Inland Northwest over the next couple of days. For Thursday, expect morning bus-stop temperatures in the single digits, with wind chill readings below 0°F. It might not look cold from the breakfast table, because this Arctic air comes along with mostly sunny skies. Highs on Thursday will top out in the teens in most locations. A system passing by to our south will bring snow as far north as the Pullman area, but we should avoid the snow in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene.

The cold, windy weather will continue for Friday. There is a slight chance of snow on Friday in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, but once again, the best chance will be to the south. A fast moving system on Saturday will have similar results. Our temperatures will begin to warm up a little bit for the weekend, but they will remain well below average. Valentine’s Day evening into Presidents Day, there is the potential for a stronger storm. It could bring widespread snow to the area with moderate accumulations. Temperatures, meanwhile, will continue to warm through the middle of next week.