The coldest night of the season so far, plus more snow in the forecast – Kris

Whew! You made it home after one of the worst evening commutes that I can remember! Just the right combination of temperature and light snow has turned Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area roads into dangerous ribbons of ice. It will not improve much overnight. Temperatures are dropping into the teens and single digits for Friday morning. It will be cold and slippery on the way to work and school tomorrow morning. It will also be sunny! Expect mostly clear skies to start the day with party cloudy conditions in the afternoon. High temperatures will stay below freezing, topping out in the mid to upper 20s.

The next round of wet weather is on the way for Saturday morning. Heavy snow is expected over the Cascade passes. How this storm impacts the Inland Northwest is still a work in progress. Right now, it looks like we could have a little bit of snow in the morning of Saturday before it turns into a rain/snow mix and eventually rain. Temperatures will warm into the mid 30s Saturday. There is a chance of more rain and snow across the region on Sunday, with highs once again climbing into the mid to upper 30s. There’s cooler weather ahead for Christmas week, and the possibility of some hit and miss snow showers.