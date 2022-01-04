The Coeur d’Alene Mac and Cheese Festival is back

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho– Get your forks and stretchy pants ready, the Mac and Cheese Festival is back in Couer d’Alene.

It’s going to be held from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15. The cheesy comfort food will be made by local chefs who are competing for the Golden Noodle Award. They’ll all be putting their own variations of the dish out for you to try. Plus, you get to vote for your favorite so it has a chance to win the People’s Choice Trophy.

This is how it works:

Pick your package. Once you decide what package you want you can add more mac and cheese tastings individually for just $2 or extra tasting bundles. All gourmet mac tasters are more than a 1/4 cup serving. Choose a check-in time: You will select a time frame to check-in at the Plaza Shops to get your tasting passport, tickets, and glassware (of you got it.) The lunch session check-in time is 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. with tastings starting at noon. The dinner session check-in time is from 2 p.m.- 4 p.m. Eat away! Walk from site to site to try different mac and cheeses.

Eat up while you’re there. There are no to-go packages allowed.

