The Coeur d’Alene holiday lighting ceremony and parade are back

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho– Get into the holiday spirit this Friday at Coeur d’Alene’s lighting ceremony and parade.

The celebration that was canceled last year because of the pandemic is back. The parade will start at 6 p.m. at 8th and Sherman. From there, marching bands, dancers, music and festive floats will fill the street as the holiday season gets underway. The route ends at the intersection of Government Way and Northwest Boulevard.

Wait– there’s more. You can gather on the lawn of the Coeur d’Alene Resort for carols and a countdown to a fireworks display.

When the show is over, the switch gets flipped and more than 1.5 million lights will brighten the downtown Coeur d’Alene area.

More information about the parade can be found here.

