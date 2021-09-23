The clouds are clearing for a spectacular Thursday – Kris

Autumn has arrived! Fall officially started at 12:21 p.m. this afternoon, but you’ll have to wait a little longer for the fall weather. Thursday will be beautiful with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s.

It only gets warmer heading into the weekend, so don’t put away all of your short sleeves just yet. Under mostly clear skies, highs will climb into the mid 70s on Friday and close to 80° on Saturday. We will start to see some minor changes starting on Sunday with an increase in clouds and slightly cooler weather. That trend will continue with a chance of rain starting late Sunday and continuing off and on through Wednesday.