The clock is ticking on this warm, sunny weather -Kris

I can count the number of sunny days in the 70s on one hand now. There are some big changes coming for the weekend, so please get out and enjoy this last stretch of short-sleeve weather. Tuesday, expect clear skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. That’s 10 to 15 degrees above average.

We will not see much change in the weather through Thursday. Even on Friday, as a deep fetch of moisture approaches, temperatures will stay in the 70s with an increase in high and mid level clouds. Friday night into Saturday night, wet, cool and breezy fall weather moves in. Snow levels will be dropping down to around 5,500 to 6,000 feet! There is the possibility of a break on Sunday, but the temperature will be down around 60° for a high. That’s a huge drop from where we are today, but it’s actually right about average. More cool, wet weather is expected Monday into the middle of next week.