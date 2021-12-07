The City of Spokane’s parking app is down, but you still need to plug the meter

by Erin Robinson

City of Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – The City of Spokane’s parking services app, Passport, is experiencing disruptions, but drivers are still expected to plug the meter.

“We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the disruption in access to the app,” City Spokesman Brian Coddington said in a statement.

Passport tweeted that an upstream provider issue is affecting all of the company’s services. On Tuesday, Amazon Web Services experienced widespread outages, limiting service at many key and popular sites.

There is an upstream service provider issue affecting all Passport services. We are monitoring the situation and will provide updates as they become available. — Passport (@PassportHQ) December 7, 2021

Drivers needing to park can still use their credit cards at smart meters and coin payments. In either situation, payment is still required for parking to avoid being cited.

Coddington said the city is in the process of engaging a new mobile app integrator that will allow parkers to use several different apps to pay for parking, which will give users choices of other apps when one service is down.

