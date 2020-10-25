The City of Spokane offers ideas on safely celebrating Halloween during a pandemic

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane wants to make sure you and others stay safe while celebrating Halloween this year.

That means staying home if you’re sick, and not answering the door to large groups of trick-or-treaters.

You might be wondering how it’s possible to celebrate Halloween without trick-or-treaters or a large party. A list written by Public Information Assistant for the City Jessica Fisher has some ideas.

Fisher suggests carving pumpkins at home with your family. You could also host a virtual carving or costume contest, or it’s never a bad idea to bundle up and put on a scary movie.

If you’re anxious to head out in search of something spooky, Fisher suggests attending Fear in the Headlights; a drive-thru haunted house.

