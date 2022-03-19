The chores Americans hate doing the most during spring cleaning

by Will Wixey

Damian Lugowski // Shutterstock

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s time to clear out those closets and spruce up your home again for spring cleaning season.

It’s the most dreadful but also satisfying time of the spring. A recent survey looked at the chores Americans hate the most during spring cleaning, and the top loathed chores are not too surprising.

The absolute most hated chore is sanitizing and cleaning out bathrooms. I think it’s something we all can agree on: dealing with grime in one of the grossest areas of your home is something nobody wants to do, but someone’s got to do it.

The second most hated chore is washing dishes. Even though it’s an everyday task, the tediousness and repetitiveness of washing dishes is enough to drive anyone mad, especially when they just keep piling up.

And America’s third most hated chore is doing laundry. The washing and drying part is the easiest part of the process, but folding/hanging up clothes after a large load is quite tedious.

But one thing all these chores have in common is that once you complete them, its over with and you won’t have to worry about it for quite some time. It’s best not to dread or put off chores during this spring cleaning season, but if you do, just know you’re not alone.

