The Chicks coming to the Gorge this August

by Erin Robinson

Al Bello // Getty Images The controversy began when Natalie Maines introduced the band’s single “Travelin’ Soldier” by saying, “Just so you know ... we’re ashamed that the president of the United States is from Texas.” The moment is remembered as one of the first times a celebrity was “canceled” in part because of internet reactions. The group was shunned for years but returned after a 14-year hiatus with the 2020 album “Gaslighter.”

GEORGE, Wash. — Another headliner has been announced for this year’s summer concert series at the Gorge Amphitheatre: The Chicks.

The Grammy award-winning country group recently announced their “The Chicks Tour” set for this summer.

They will stop in Washington on Saturday, August 13 along with opener Patty Griffin.

The Chicks are teaming up with environmental nonprofit REVERB.org to make the tour more environmentally sustainable while encouraging fans to take action for people and the plant. Fans will be able to learn more during the concert and there will be refillable water stations throughout the venue.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com.

