The calm before tonight’s winter storm- Mark
It’s the calm before tonight’s storm.
We’re expected to see snow start later tonight and continue into Thursday morning.
Here are the 4 things you need to know as we prepare:
- Today will be cloudy and cool
- A winter storm warning goes into effect tonight
- This storm is going to bring heavy snow that will continue into Thursday
- Between 4-8 inches of snow are expected
A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect tonight and expires at 4 p.m. Thursday.
The snow will start tonight after dinner, probably around 8-9 p.m.
The heaviest snow will be between Wednesday night and Thursday mid-morning. Rain or snow showers are expected for Friday.
A dry weekend with cooler temperatures is ahead and that trend continues into next week.
