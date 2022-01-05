The calm before tonight’s winter storm- Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

It’s the calm before tonight’s storm.

We’re expected to see snow start later tonight and continue into Thursday morning.

Here are the 4 things you need to know as we prepare:

  • Today will be cloudy and cool
  • A winter storm warning goes into effect tonight
  • This storm is going to bring heavy snow that will continue into Thursday
  • Between 4-8 inches of snow are expected

Wed Mid 4 Things

A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect tonight and expires at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Wed Warning

The snow will start tonight after dinner, probably around 8-9 p.m.

Wed Rest Of

The heaviest snow will be between Wednesday night and Thursday mid-morning. Rain or snow showers are expected for Friday.

A dry weekend with cooler temperatures is ahead and that trend continues into next week.

Wed Planning 7 Day

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a news tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

Top Stories