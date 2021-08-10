The break is over; hot, dry, hazy weather returns in the forecast – Kris

If I could have just a few more days of cooler, wetter weather, my lawn and garden might recover from this summer’s record heat and drought. But that is not going to happen. We took a big jump in temperatures today, and the numbers are going to just keep going up this week. For Tuesday, expect partly to mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 80s. The Air Quality Index will stay in the “moderate” range, but there will be a haze of wildfire smoke on the horizon.

The warming trend will continue this week as strong high pressure builds over the region. We will be in the mid 90s by Wednesday and Thursday. It looks like we will hit the triple digits for a record 7th time this season on Friday and Saturday. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH has been issued for Thursday afternoon through Sunday evening. Meanwhile, northerly winds will develop mid-week which could bring more wildfire smoke into the region and impact our air quality going into the weekend.