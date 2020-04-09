‘The Book of Mormon’ performances canceled in response to COVID-19

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you purchased tickets to see The Book of Mormon when it comes to Spokane next month, expect to see your money refunded.

West Coast Entertainment announced on Tuesday it’s canceling all performances in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The play was scheduled to take place May 5-10 at the First Interstate Center for the Arts.

Having already performed 2,828 times nationwide, the tour was scheduled to last through the summer. However, health concerns surrounding COVID-19 forced it to close early, playing its last show on March 11 in Los Angeles.

If you bought tickets through the TicketsWest box office, or online through TicketsWest or Broadway Spokane, West Coast Entertainment says you’ll automatically be issued a full refund.

RELATED: All closures and cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.