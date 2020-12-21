The BOARD: Order a holiday snack board, hot cocoa board for Christmas

SPOKANE, Wash. — Christmas is just days away and it’s not too late to shop local for your holiday treats.

The BOARD is one Spokane business that’s delivering pre-packaged charcuterie boards, perfect for however you’re planning to celebrate this holiday season.

The BOARD is known for making special charcuterie board spreads with various meats, cheeses and fruits.

This week, they’re offering special holiday boards and a hot cocoa board just in time for the Christmas season.

You can order a holiday snack board for 4-6 people, which is priced at $65 or 10-12 people, priced at $130.

The hot cocoa boards, which include cocoa powder, chocolate chips, marshmallows and more are priced at $25 for four people and $15 for two people.

The deadline to order is Dec. 22 and deliveries will be on-going through Dec. 23.

You can also order for your New Years’ celebrations as well!

To place an order, direct message The BOARD on Facebook or Instagram or email them at theboard.spokane@gmail.com.

