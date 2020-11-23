‘The Big Leplowski’ tow plow to sport new license plate frame
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Department of Transportation announced an exciting new addition to its tow plow!
“The Big Leplowski” was a name voted on by the community. It will now sport a new license plate frame, with the quote “The Plow Abides” placed at the top.
WSDOT said they will mount the frame on the truck Monday afternoon.
