‘The Big Leplowski’ tow plow to sport new license plate frame

Courtesy of WSDOT

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Department of Transportation announced an exciting new addition to its tow plow!

“The Big Leplowski” was a name voted on by the community. It will now sport a new license plate frame, with the quote “The Plow Abides” placed at the top.

Guess what came this weekend! Yes, the new license plate frame for our Tow Plow that you all voted on and named "The Big Leplowski". Will be heading out to the shed this afternoon to put the frame on the truck! Look for some more pictures of it mounted soon! pic.twitter.com/PKW2NHHDRM — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) November 23, 2020

WSDOT said they will mount the frame on the truck Monday afternoon.

