The record heat has arrived – Mark
Are you prepared for the hot week ahead? Temperatures are expected to be in the mid 90s.
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, June 1:
- Hot and sunny today
- Record high temperatures Wednesday
- Heat advisory
- Cooling this weekend
Get ready for a sunny and HOT Tuesday.
A heat advisory is in effect for parts of the state until Wednesday at 8 p.m.
Here’s a look at high temperatures expected around the region:
This hot weather and high temperatures in the mid 90s will stick around through Thursday. Then we begin to cool to normal highs Saturday and even cooler Sunday and Monday.
