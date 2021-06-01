The record heat has arrived – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Are you prepared for the hot week ahead? Temperatures are expected to be in the mid 90s.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, June 1:

  • Hot and sunny today
  • Record high temperatures Wednesday
  • Heat advisory
  • Cooling this weekend

Get ready for a sunny and HOT Tuesday.

A heat advisory is in effect for parts of the state until Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Here’s a look at high temperatures expected around the region:

This hot weather and high temperatures in the mid 90s will stick around through Thursday. Then we begin to cool to normal highs Saturday and even cooler Sunday and Monday.

