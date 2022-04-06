The Beach Boys to play the Festival at Sandpoint

by Erin Robinson

Credit: The Festival at Sandpoint

SANDPOINT, Wash. – It’s going to be “Fun, Fun, Fun” at the Festival at Sandpoint.

The Beach Boys are bringing “Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer” to the local festival on August 4.

The American rock band, known for their hits like “Surfin’ USA” and “California Girls,” have sold more than 100 million records worldwide. With more than five decades of touring under their belts, the group has performed more concerts than any major rock band in history.

The Sandpoint show will feature current band leader Mike Love, along with Bruce Johnston, Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian LoYe, Tim Bonhomme, John CoZsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago. This concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks.

Tickets will are now available at www.festivalatsandpoint.com

