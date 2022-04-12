The Arctic Blast continues – Mark

Happy chilly Tuesday!

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

Today will be cloudy and cold

It will also be breezy at times

This chilly weather will continue throughout the week

We’re forecasting some near-record lows

Today will be cloudy and cool with temperatures lingering in the 30s.

Our average high for this day is 56, so we are well below average temperatures today and all of this week.

Here are Wednesday highs

Cold air and scattered snow showers continue this morning with the cold remaining into the weekend.

Near-record cold nights and well below average days with highs in the 40s. We warm starting Easter Sunday.