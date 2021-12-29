Wind chill and bitter cold temperatures make for dangerous conditions – Mark

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday, December 29:

Wind chill

Snow tonight and Thursday

Potential for a New Year with below zero temperatures

Warming trend starts Sunday

Don’t let the sunshine fool you! Temperatures will still be bitter cold today.

Temperatures around the region will be in the low teens today. Spokane’s high today will be 11 degrees.

Tonight will bring more single digit temperatures.

Arctic air will stick around through Saturday.

About an inch or two of light snow is expected Thursday.

It will be dry and very cold for the end of the week.

Temperatures will start warming on Sunday to near normal by Monday.