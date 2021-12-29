Wind chill and bitter cold temperatures make for dangerous conditions – Mark

by Mark Peterson

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday, December 29:

  • Wind chill
  • Snow tonight and Thursday
  • Potential for a New Year with below zero temperatures
  • Warming trend starts Sunday

Wed Am 4 Things Room

Don’t let the sunshine fool you! Temperatures will still be bitter cold today.

Wed Plan

Temperatures around the region will be in the low teens today. Spokane’s high today will be 11 degrees.

Wed Highs

Tonight will bring more single digit temperatures.

Wed Lows

Arctic air will stick around through Saturday.

About an inch or two of light snow is expected Thursday.

It will be dry and very cold for the end of the week.

Temperatures will start warming on Sunday to near normal by Monday.

Wed 4 Day

