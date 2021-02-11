The Arctic Air is Moving In – Mark

Your 4 Things for 2/11/21

Clouds, Cool and Breezy

Our area will be windy and creating very cold Wind Chills

Snow moves in through Saturday and will be heavier to the South

About 20 degrees below average

The next several days will be the coldest we have seen this Winter. Gusty winds and highs of around 20 will produce some very cold Wind Chill Temps. then light snow possible Saturday with heavier snow South.