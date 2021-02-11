The Arctic Air is Moving In – Mark
Your 4 Things for 2/11/21
Clouds, Cool and Breezy
Our area will be windy and creating very cold Wind Chills
Snow moves in through Saturday and will be heavier to the South
About 20 degrees below average
The next several days will be the coldest we have seen this Winter. Gusty winds and highs of around 20 will produce some very cold Wind Chill Temps. then light snow possible Saturday with heavier snow South.
