‘The adventure’s just starting’: Spokane couple isolated aboard cruise ship will dock Monday

Taylor Graham by Taylor Graham

Cruise ship passengers aboard the Grand Princess have been under isolation for four days—but come Monday, they will finally see the outside of their rooms when the ship docks in California.

At least 21 people on board have contracted COVID-19, and there is a chance that number could grow. Thousands of others still need to be tested for the virus, including one couple from Spokane.

4 News Now reached out to them through FaceTime, and they say they’ve never had a trip liked this.

David and Nancy Holmes have been holed up in their room aboard the Grand Princess since 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

This trip was their 54th cruise together—and despite everything that’s gone awry, they say things could be a lot worse.

“Well, you can make it a nightmare if you want to, I guess,” said David.

Life is what you make of it; so instead of seeing isolation aboard the Grand Princess as a nightmare, David and Nancy are making the most of their latest adventure.

“Last night, I was getting frustrated,” Nancy explained over FaceTime, “because there’s only so many movies that look good, and it’s like, ‘Uh oh, we’re going to run out!’”

“Well, and they didn’t deliver the bottle of wine last evening, which frustrated Nancy,” David interjected, “so I had to calm her down.”

The Holmes were heading to Mexico from Hawaii, when they got the word they were being sent back to California. A man on the ship’s last trip died after contracting the novel coronavirus.

At last check, 21 people on board with David and Nancy tested positive for COVID-19.

“CNN tends to have more updated information than we do, and that’s puzzling, but we’re just working through, and the captain’s doing his best… but it changes,” Nancy explained, “It changes all the time, so I think he’s not going to tell us until they know.”

While they’ve been in the dark, the Holmes are in good spirits—they are healthy, they get room service, and they were lucky enough to score a room with a balcony.

“We’re in a room with someone that we like, too!” David exclaimed, “Could you imagine being in an inside room with somebody that you didn’t really like?”

After days in isolation, David and Nancy are ready to make the most of what comes next.

“We have a feeling the adventure’s just starting, because we know what this adventure’s been like, but the next two weeks are going to be interesting,” said David.

Starting Monday, David, Nancy and thousands of others will be tested for the novel coronavirus. U.S. passengers will be taken to military bases in California, Texas and Georgia—the Holmes aren’t sure where they will land, yet.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.