The 90s are making a comeback with widespread haze across the region – Katerina

SPOKANE, Wash. – Those 80 degree temps felt nice on Saturday! We saw clear blue skies and tolerable temperatures for the start of our weekend. Unfortunately, we have another heatwave heading our way for the start of our week.

Temperatures will range in the mid to upper 90s for our Sunday. Lewiston will see the warmest temperatures with a high of 103 degrees!

Those 90s are expected to stick around for the foreseeable future. We are also anticipating areas of widespread haze across the region with periods of degrading air quality. Make sure you download the 4 News Now Weather App for all of the latest conditions.