The 1976 Indiana Hoosiers the last undefeated men’s basketball team, Gonzaga looking to match them

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — As the 29-0 Gonzaga Bulldogs inch closer to their ultimate goal of winning their first ever national championship, they are also chasing down the history of the Indiana Hoosiers of 1976.

I fully admit, I didn’t know much about that Hoosier team, it was even before my time, so I tracked down long time play-by-play man Don Fischer to tell us about the team Gonzaga is trying to equal.

Fischer just completed his 48th season of Indiana basketball and was on the mic for that historic season.

