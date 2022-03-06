‘That support is great’: Cedar Coffee raises $10k for Ukraine fundraiser

by Elenee Dao

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane community stepped up in a big way on Saturday to help those suffering in Ukraine.

A line went out the door at Cedar Coffee all day, many waiting to get coffee and baked goods.

Owner Igor Yorke is from Ukraine, and wanted to donate all his profits to help people from his home country.

Daniel Mazaev waited in a long line to support Ukrainians.

“I am from Russia, so I know the struggles that go on over there. It gets bad. So, doing at least something, even something so little can mean a lot to them in the end. We’re just happy to be here,” he said.

Along with baked goods and coffee, people dropped in to give cash to Yorke, as they tried to do whatever they can to help.

While Yorke wasn’t available to comment, his preliminary estimate is that they raised almost $10,000.

“That support is great,” Mazaev said as he looked at the long line.

