That sunshine can be deceptive! Cool weather in the forecast. -Kris

With a full day of sunshine, you might not even notice that temperatures are dropping for Friday. Dry, cool air will help clear away the clouds for a beautiful day with highs in the lower to mid 30s. That’s just a little below average.

Clear skies Friday night will lead temperatures to drop into the teens by Saturday morning. The cool-down continues for Saturday, but so does the sunshine! The next chance for wide-spread snow is late Sunday into Monday. Accumulations will be light: 1 – 3″ in the valleys. However, it is something to keep in mind as you plan for Monday morning’s commute.