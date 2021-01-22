That sunshine can be deceptive! Cool weather in the forecast. -Kris
With a full day of sunshine, you might not even notice that temperatures are dropping for Friday. Dry, cool air will help clear away the clouds for a beautiful day with highs in the lower to mid 30s. That’s just a little below average.
Clear skies Friday night will lead temperatures to drop into the teens by Saturday morning. The cool-down continues for Saturday, but so does the sunshine! The next chance for wide-spread snow is late Sunday into Monday. Accumulations will be light: 1 – 3″ in the valleys. However, it is something to keep in mind as you plan for Monday morning’s commute.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.