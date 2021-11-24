Thanksgiving travel by plane: Your guide to a safe, stress-free flight

SPOKANE, Wash. — Whether you’re hitting the road or taking to the skies for the Thanksgiving holiday, the Wednesday before is expected to be a busy day for travel across the country.

If it’s been a while since you traveled by plane, we’re giving you some tips for making it to your destination safe and on time.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) tweeted Wednesday morning that TSA officers screened 2,207,949 airline passengers at checkpoints around the country on Tuesday, November 23.

They also indicated this was higher than screening volumes in 2019 on the same day.

That means it’s all the more important that you get to the airport early if you plan on traveling Wednesday or on Thanksgiving Day.

If you’re traveling for Thanksgiving today, this is your sign to get to the airport EARLY. ✈️ 🕒 We’re live at @iflyspokane with your guide to a stress-free and safe flight! @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/mEpdwHjSUb — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) November 24, 2021

Spokane International Airport recommends arriving at least 90 minutes before your boarding time.

You can check your flight’s boarding time by going to the airport website or your airline’s website.

Your airline’s mobile app will also have this information and you can receive notification if there are any changes to your flight status.

If your flight gets canceled — contact a representative at the airline.

There are also some parking updates you should know about.

Spokane International Airport map

The airport recently reopened Economy and ‘C’ Concourse parking lots to provide more parking options this holiday season.

Around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Spokane International Airport tweeted out that the parking garage was full.

Plan for possibly having to park at an outside lot!

Inbound Airport Dr. is also a new change. The road now splits into a left lane that takes drivers to parking while the right lane continues directly to terminal access.

