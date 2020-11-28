Thanks to the weather, you’ll be able to check a lot of items off of your holiday to-do list -Kris

Hang your Christmas lights, hunt the perfect tree or shop your favorite small businesses – whatever you have planned outside this weekend, the weather will cooperate. There is a slight chance of a few early morning flurries or sprinkles Saturday morning from a fast-moving front. Otherwise, we will be dry for Saturday with partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will top out in the lower 40s, which is above average. It will be great weather for Small Business Saturday or to sit outside at your favorite coffee shop. Sunday will be similarly wonderful. Expect partly to mostly sunny conditions, with some early morning fog.

Sunday night through Monday, a storm system will move through the region. Snow is likely in the mountains. In the valleys, however, it looks like a chance of light snow in the morning before a switch to rain in the afternoon. For the rest of week, expect a ridge of high pressure to set up over the region bringing foggy mornings and partly to mostly sunny skies in the afternoons.