‘Thanks for a great ride’: Geno’s permanently closes earlier than expected due to power outage

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Geno’s permanently closed its doors earlier than anticipated on Saturday, saying a power outage was to blame.

Like many others, the Spokane restaurant lost power Friday night during an early fall windstorm. In a post to Facebook, the owners said power isn’t expected to be restored until Saturday evening.

The restaurant announced its permanent closure earlier this week, citing “recent events, what seems to be never ending road construction and a number of other factors…”

Owners John Grollmus and Brad Fosseen have been involved in the Inland Northwest restaurant scene for years. They opened Moon Time in Coeur d’Alene in the mid-90s and have since opened the Elk, the Two Seven and the Porch. They purchased Geno’s in 2013.

In its most recent post to Facebook, Geno’s signed off, saying, “Thanks for a great ride,” and “Peace, love and corn pasta.”

READ: Geno’s to permanently close on Saturday

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.