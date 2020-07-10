Texas teen travels cross country, writes ‘thank you’ letters to law enforcement

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Texas teen is traveling thousands of miles across the country, thanking the men and women in blue.

She made a stop in Spokane on Thursday to deliver hand-written ‘thank you’ notes to Spokane Police and deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Savannah Solis, 15, started writing the cards in 2014 when two New York officers were gunned down. Every summer since then, her family has traveled the country, visiting police departments.

Her message to law enforcement?

“We are praying for you every day and for your families because I know it’s hard on them as well, but to keep pushing forward because we do need you and you are really important to everyone I know.”

Savannah is starting a foundation and plans to start a scholarship benefitting men and women entering the police academy and the children of fallen officers.

READ: Spokane Police officer finds, returns man’s stolen bike worth thousands of dollars

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.