Texas high school to step in for WSU marching band during Sun Bowl

by Olivia Roberts

EL PASO, Texas — The WSU Cougar Marching Band can’t make it to the Sun Bowl, so a high school band in Texas stepped in to make sure the football team still had a fight song.

The El Dorado Aztecs filled in as the Cougars faced off against Central Michigan on Friday.

If you are a WSU fan and want to show appreciation to the band for making the trip, you can send a donation to the band’s PayPal at edhsband3347@yahoo.com.

The Sun Bowl kicks off at 9 a.m. Friday.

