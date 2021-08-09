Terry Dane ROY

Terry Dane Roy, 65, of Silverton, ID, passed away on July 28, 2021 at Shoshone Medical Center in Kellogg. Terry was born on June 22, 1956 in Placerville, CA, a son of the late Travis Roy and Christina Stotler Roy.

Terry moved to the Silver Valley in 1977 and was a mechanic by trade. He enjoyed anything outdoors and loved to fish, hike, and camp. Terry was known to play in the dirt and dig for garnets and was an old western movie buff. But above all, he adored his family and cherished time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Terry is preceded in death by a daughter, Kacie Ann Calabretta.

Survivors include his loving wife, Jeanie Calabretta – Roy, of Silverton, ID; a son, Kyle (Jesica) Calabretta of Pinehurst, ID; a daughter, Kaela (Beth) Bates of Kingston, ID; two brothers, Travis (Betsey) Roy, Jr. of Wallace, ID, and Timothy (Cindy) Roy of Placerville, CA; six beloved grandchildren, Emma Ferguson, Miyah Ferguson, Sailor Bates, John Paul Calabretta, Owen Calabretta, and Eli Calabretta; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends.

In keeping with Terry’s wishes, cremation will take place and no services are planned at this time. His family has request that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Terry’s memory to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org).

Memories of Terry and messages of condolence to the family may be shared online at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com. Shoshone Funeral Services, Kellogg, is assisting the family with arrangements.

