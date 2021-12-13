Terri Elizabeth Kuntz

by Obituaries

Terri Elizabeth Kuntz, 71, of Osburn, Idaho, passed away December 9, 2021 at the Schneidmiller Hospice House of Coeur d’ Alene. She was born May 31, 1950 in Kellogg, Idaho; Terri was the daughter of Roy and Lois (Derbyshire) Jacobson.

Terri has lived in the Silver Valley for most of her life. She attended and graduated from the Kellogg High School in 1968.

Terri was united in marriage to Wendell Kuntz on March 19, 1980 in Coeur d’ Alene.

Terri had served as a truck driver and had teamed and traveled with her husband Wendell.

Terri loved and enjoyed spending time with her family, collecting Betty Boop items, ceramics, gardening (she loved her Christmas cactuses), camping, mystery shows and anything with bling. She was a wonderful cook.

Terri is survived by her beloved husband of forty-one years, Wendell Kuntz of the family home of Osburn; one son Ron Muller (Katie) of Osburn; two step-daughters Jenny Kuntz of Spokane, Washington and Kimberly Hendrick also of Spokane; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers George Jacobson of California and Chris Jacobson of Kellogg; two sisters Beth Ann Septer of Arizona and Aleatha Lundbeck of Absarokee, Montana; Terri is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, two sisters and her beloved aunts Berta and Mary Derbyshire.

Cremation will take place and at this time no services are planned.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to Shoshone Pet Rescue, P.O. Box 884, Kellogg, Idaho 83837.

You may share your memories of Terri with her family at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

SHOSHONE FUNERAL SERVICES & CREMATORY KELLOGG, IDAHO is entrusted with services.

