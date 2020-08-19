Terrence Allen Treutel (74), resident of St. Maries, ID passed away at his home on August 11, 2020. He was born to Hans and Elizabeth Treutel in Burlington, VT on June 25, 1946.

Following high school, Terry enlisted in the United States Air Force Pararescue. He served for 7 years including 2 tours in Vietnam before he was honorably discharged. He married Peggy Bowland on March 26, 1994. He became a master knife maker and creator of TAT Custom Knives.

In 2003 Terry and Peggy moved to St. Maries and retired. Terry is survived by his wife Peggy and his children, Christy Treutel of MT, Eric (Heather) Treutel of ID, Jeff Bowland of MT, and Toby Bowland of MO. He was also blessed with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister.

A private gathering will be held at a later date to celebrate his life. Please visit his online memorial at hodgefuneralhome.com