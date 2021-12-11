Terrain’s BrrrZAAR is back in time for the holidays

SPOKANE, Wash.– Spokane’s largest, all-local art market will be back and full of gift ideas.

Terrain’s BrrrZAAR will take place Saturday, Dec. 18, at River Park Square. The event took a hiatus in 2020 but is back now and ready to help get you into the holiday spirit.

There will be something for everyone there. From the 72 booths of locally made gifts to live music and even family-friendly activities put on by Mobius, there is so much to look forward to.

You can find a full list of vendors and more information online.

There are COVID-19 guidelines you will need to follow if you head this way. That includes wearing a mask and keeping your distance while you’re inside. If you forgot you’re mask, that’s not a problem. You can grab an extra from River Park Square’s concierge desk as well as their Public Safety Officers.

