Tennessee Vols COVID-19 shutdown extended, will not play Gonzaga in Jimmy V Classic

Indianapolis, Ind.– After receiving COVID-19 test results, the Tennessee men’s basketball program has extended its pause on team activities and will not face top-ranked Gonzaga in next week’s Jimmy V Classic.

The matchup was scheduled for December 2 in Indianapolis.

Monday, the Tennessee program paused all team activities following multiple positive COVID-19 test results among its Tier 1 personnel, which consists of coaches, student-athletes, team managers and support staff. According to program officials, the positive test results were detected during routine COVID-19 surveillance testing, which is conducted three times a week in accordance with NCAA and SEC guidelines.

“Head coach Rick Barnes, who has been diagnosed with the virus and is in isolation at his home, is experiencing very mild symptoms but is generally feeling well,” a release from the program said.

