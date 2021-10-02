Ten movies to watch this Halloween season

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — October is here and that means it’s time to get into the Halloween spirit with friends and family. One way to do that is by watching movies.

Here are some movies, both modern and classic, that are fun for the family or great for watching late at night for a good scare.

Beetlejuice: Kicking off with Tim Burton’s directorial debut, this very weird movie is great for all fans of his work. It’s about a married couple who become ghosts after an accident and try to get a family who moves in out of their home. It turns the tables on the haunted house story. This is a strange, wacky movie that includes a great performance from Michael Keaton as the titular character. Just don’t say his name three times. It’s available on Hulu. Frankenweenie: And yet another Tim Burton movie. This one is his take on the classic story of Frankenstein. A kid who loses his dog brings it back to life, and of course, things get crazy from there. It’s an animated movie that pays tribute to horror classics and has a heartfelt message. It also includes references to other famous scary monsters including Dracula, Godzilla, gremlins and the mummy, among others. This movie is on Disney+. The Nightmare Before Christmas: Whether you see it as a Halloween or Christmas movie, this Disney classic shows what happens when you try to mix both holidays together. Jack Skellington becomes tired of his normal Halloween traditions and decides to make Christmas his own. With beautiful stop-motion animation, memorable songs and an original premise, this is a fun movie for all ages. It’s available on Disney+. Halloween (1978): “Halloween Kills” comes to theaters this month, so why not see where it all began. John Carpenter creates some great scares with music, shadows and cinematography without resorting to gratuitous violence. It establishes Michael Myers as a terrifying boogeyman. There’s also the “Halloween” sequel that came out in 2018. Hocus Pocus: Magic, curses and witchcraft may seem like a bunch of hocus pocus, but for a group of kids in Salem, Massachusetts it’s all too real. In this Disney cult classic, three witches are accidentally brought back from the dead on Halloween night, and three kids must stop them. Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker are memorable and hilarious as the evil Sanderson Sisters. It’s on Disney+. ParaNorman: This one is about a kid who sees ghosts and learns that his hometown is under a witch’s curse. While trying to find a way to stop the curse, he learns more about his town’s history. Funny with goofy characters and a story about being an outcast, it’s a movie families can enjoy. It’s available on Netflix. A Quiet Place: Not a Halloween movie, but definitely packed full of scares, this movie uses atmosphere to make you jump out of your seat. Taking place in an apocalyptic future where blind aliens with strong hearing have killed most of humanity, a family tries to survive after experiencing loss. A simple lamp falling over will have your heart racing. Also, it has some interesting themes about parenting. You can find it on Hulu. Buy the sequel and make it a double feature. Monster House: Movies have shown us all kinds of monsters; vampires, werewolves, mummies, zombies, ghouls and ghosts. But what if the monster was a house? This movie is about three kids who battle a demonic house on Halloween and save their neighborhood. With great voice-acting, funny writing and some dark moments, this movie is worth adding to your watchlist. It’s available on Netflix. The Shining: Here’s Johnny! The memorable line from the horror classic by Stanley Kubrick that terrified viewers everywhere. When a family stays at a creepy hotel, things go awry involving the paranormal, insanity, ghosts and strange visions a young boy experiences. The movie is based on a Stephen King book so you know it’s going to be scary. You can find it on HBO max. Scream: If you like scary movies with a splash of comedy, Wes Craven’s famous slasher film has what you’re looking for. A mysterious masked killer terrorizes a town and the killer could be anybody. It also acts as a commentary on horror movies and looks at every element that goes into them.

