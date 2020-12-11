Ten more COVID-19 deaths linked to outbreaks at Grant Co. long-term care facilities

GRANT CO., Wash. — Eleven more people have died from COVID-19 in Grant County, and 10 of those people were connected to long-term care facilities where outbreaks have recently been reported.

Of the deaths reported Thursday, the Grant County Health District says eight people were residents at the Lake Ridge Center in Moses Lake, where a total of 15 people have died from the virus. All of the residents who died were at or above the age of 60.

Health officials say an additional three people have also died at the facility, but they’re still waiting on death certificate results for those people.

Another two people who died from the virus, both above the age of 60, were residents at Columbia Crest Center in Moses Lake, where a total of eight people have died from COVID-19. Health officials say they are also waiting to review death certificates from three other people who recently passed.

Health officials have confirmed staff members at the Lake Ridge Center recently attended a 300-person wedding in Adams County, which has since been deemed a “superspreader” event. At least 50 people who attended the wedding have tested positive for COVID-19.

An additional death an a facility in Ephrata has also been linked to someone who attended the wedding. Health officials say they do not have enough evidence to determine if staff at Columbia Crest were at the wedding, because those staff members wouldn’t “self-identify” as attending the wedding. That said, health officials confirmed the outbreak took place after the wedding.

“GCHD staff and I wish to extend our most sincere condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and to our communities affected by these tragic deaths of our most vulnerable community members,” Dr. Alexander Brzezny with the Grant County Health District said.

There are now a total of 65 people who have died from the virus in Grant County.

