Temps are heating up again as we head into the weekend! – Katerina
SPOKANE, Wash. – We had a cold front move in on Friday, bringing cooler temperatures to certain portions of the region. Some places even saw some rain paired with gusty winds.
That cool down will be short-lived. Get ready for toasty temperatures heading into the weekend!
We’ll be back in the upper 80s and 90s for Saturday with another warm up heading into Sunday. Expect mostly sunshine on and off throughout the day.
If you think 89 degrees is warm, wait until you see what’s in store for our work week!
That’s a lot of 90 degree temps! Tuesday is shaping up to be exceptionally warm, with our high in Spokane reaching 95 degrees. Hope you are all ready!
