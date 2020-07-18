Temps are heating up again as we head into the weekend! – Katerina

Katerina Chryssafis by Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash. – We had a cold front move in on Friday, bringing cooler temperatures to certain portions of the region. Some places even saw some rain paired with gusty winds.

That cool down will be short-lived. Get ready for toasty temperatures heading into the weekend!

TOMORROW'S FORECAST: Back into the upper 80's we go! Our high in the Spokane area will reach 87 degrees tomorrow with sunshine throughout the day. Winds will remain calm into the evening hours. #WAwx IDwx pic.twitter.com/wlZGEOdL4p — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) July 17, 2020

WEEKEND FORECAST: Looks like pool weather to me! We'll reach the upper 80's and 90's heading into this weekend. Get ready to warm up even more for the start of our work week. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/ujDtMgl58s — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) July 18, 2020

We’ll be back in the upper 80s and 90s for Saturday with another warm up heading into Sunday. Expect mostly sunshine on and off throughout the day.

If you think 89 degrees is warm, wait until you see what’s in store for our work week!

7-DAY FORECAST: Temps are really starting to heat up heading into this weekend and next week! Make sure to hydrate and wear sunscreen! #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/fScGpMUBW3 — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) July 18, 2020

That’s a lot of 90 degree temps! Tuesday is shaping up to be exceptionally warm, with our high in Spokane reaching 95 degrees. Hope you are all ready!

