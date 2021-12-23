Temporary warming center opening Sunday at Spokane Convention Center

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Convention Center will serve as a warming shelter as frigid temperatures move into the region.

The City of Spokane is partnering with the Public Facilities District and the Guardians Foundation to open the temporary 24-hours drop-in center starting Sunday at noon.

The center will be open through January 2 at noon. It will be a co-ed space, accept animals and meals will be provided.

“Extreme situations call for a compassionate community solution that brings people out of the elements,” Mayor Nadine Woodward said. “The City is fortunate to have built relationships with partners who are willing to meet emergent needs.”

According to the city, the operation of the warming center is expected to cost as much as $100,000. Space is planned for 150 people but can be scaled.

Local shelters are also prepared to accommodate additional guests during the cold snap and the fire department will complete wellness checks on vulnerable people who are out in the weather.

Anyone who would like to contribute can donate non-perishable food, socks, hats, gloves and hand warmers to the Cannon Street Shelter at 527 S. Cannon St.

