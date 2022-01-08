Temporary warming center at Spokane Convention Center set to close Sunday

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — A temporary warming center at the Spokane Convention Center is set to close on Sunday.

The City of Spokane’s warming center has helped hundreds stay warm during frigid temperatures and the recent snowstorm.

The City of Spokane plans to close its doors of the warming center on Sunday morning. All guests remaining in the building are asked to leave no later than 8 a.m.

At times, over 400 people have occupied the warming center at once. The City of Spokane provided shelter to those seemingly forced to live in below-freezing temperatures outside.

The closure comes as temperatures are expected to linger in the low to mid 30s.

