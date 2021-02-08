Temple Beth Shalom vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti, Spokane Police looking for suspect

SPOKANE, Wash. — Temple Beth Shalom was vandalized Monday morning, spray painted with swastikas and anti-Semitic graffiti.

Spokane Police are working to identify the suspect — a white man was captured on surveillance on the side of the building that was defaced. He was wearing blue jeans, black boots, a dark hooded jacket, a dark beanie, black gloves and a red mask with sunglasses.

“This action is reprehensible. There is no place for hate-mongering in our community,” said Police Chief Craig Meidl. “SPD takes this crime very seriously and is committed to doing everything possible to arrest the person or persons responsible. We will always stand with those who are the target of hate and bigotry.”

A Holocaust memorial at the temple was also damaged.

Mayor Nadine Woodward issued the following statement in the wake of the hate crime:

“Spokane is a community that welcomes different faiths and protects the ability of people to practice those beliefs safely and freely in their places of worship. The symbols and writings are disgusting and desecrate a place of worship and a memorial to those whose lives were lost during a hateful time in world history. The Spokane Police Department has dedicated numerous resources to the investigation of this hate crime. We speak on behalf of the community when we say this type of hate and divisiveness in our community will never be tolerated.”

Anyone with information on the incident or suspect is urged to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

