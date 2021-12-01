Inland Northwest to see record-breaking warmth Wednesday – Mark

It’s the first day of December, but it sure doesn’t feel like it.

Here’s a look at the rest of your Wednesday:

Your 4 Things to Know include:

Record high temperatures

Mountain showers

Breezy conditions

Cooler, dry weekend

We will see record-breaking warmth today. Highs will be in the upper 50s for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler for Thursday. Highs in the low 50s are expected in the Inland Northwest.

In addition to the warm temperatures, we will will have gusty southwest winds today. Expect breezy and mild conditions overnight with a cooler Thursday.

The weekend will be in the 40s with clouds.

There is a chance of rain or snow Sunday night into Monday.