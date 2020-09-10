Temperatures warm and smoke moves in for the weekend-Mark
Happy Thursday!
Today will bring sunny conditions and temperatures will be warm with haze.
Temperatures will be warm statewide.
More heat moves in across the entire region.
North winds will keep much of smoke to the south and west with a shift in winds Friday. We will see more smoke in our area Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the low 90s.
