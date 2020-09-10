Temperatures warm and smoke moves in for the weekend-Mark

Happy Thursday!

Today will bring sunny conditions and temperatures will be warm with haze.

Thu Day Planner[1]

Temperatures will be warm statewide.

Thu Highs[1]

More heat moves in across the entire region.

Thu Fri Highs[1]

North winds will keep much of smoke to the south and west with a shift in winds Friday. We will see more smoke in our area Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the low 90s.

Thu Planning 7 Day[1]

