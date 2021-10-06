Temperatures drop this week as fall weather takes hold – Kris

People in the newsroom have been talking a lot about “Sweater Weather”. At my house, it is also “socks and sandals” season. That’s right; it is time to shamelessly pair your favorite Birkenstocks with stocking feet. You might not feel compelled to get that cozy Wednesday morning. Temperatures will start out mild, in the 40s with cloudy skies. You might encounter a sprinkle or two early in the day, but nothing you’ll need to prepare for. High temperatures Wednesday will only climb into the upper 50s! That’s more than a fifteen degree drop from Tuesday! Expect partly cloudy conditions in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, the really cold stuff holds off until Thursday – Saturday mornings. Morning lows will drop into the 30s, and we might have our first freeze of the season in Spokane. Cooler than average temperatures will continue through the weekend. Our next round of showers is expected on Sunday, followed by a re-enforcing round of cold air.